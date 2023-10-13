FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By Zacks Research

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

