Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Raymond Debbane Acquires 148,820 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Debbane purchased 148,820 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $153,284.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,072.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond Debbane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Raymond Debbane acquired 508,306 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $579,468.84.

LXRX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.63% and a negative net margin of 32,038.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

