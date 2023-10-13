FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFC. Cormark reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.55.

MFC opened at C$25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 65.04%. The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.64 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

