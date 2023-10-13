Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lazard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Lazard Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.42. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,660,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

