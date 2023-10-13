Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Hits $2.02 on Major Exchanges

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00007526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.01900967 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.