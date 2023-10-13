Barclays Trims Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Target Price to $59.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.92.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.7 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

