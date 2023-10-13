International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.3 %

IFF stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $4,418,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after purchasing an additional 568,762 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

