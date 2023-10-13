Barclays Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $80.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.83.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.