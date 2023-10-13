Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.