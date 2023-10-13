Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LPG. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

