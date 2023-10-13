Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).
