Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Expands By 115.4%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMNF opened at $4.33 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

