Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NYSE NM opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
