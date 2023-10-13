Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NYSE NM opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

