Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 177.2%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 177.2% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
AmmPower stock opened at 0.06 on Friday. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.06 and a fifty-two week high of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.12.
About AmmPower
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.