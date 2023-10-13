UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.85-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.52.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

