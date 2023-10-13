Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Underweight

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Hyliion Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 7,227.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 198,864 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

