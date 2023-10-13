KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $61.17 on Thursday. KBR has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

