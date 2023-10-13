Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $139.66 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.