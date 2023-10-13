La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.10.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 308,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 700.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 288,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

