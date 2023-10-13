Bank of America Cuts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $15.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.91.

NYSE AES opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AES by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 2,315.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,274,000 after buying an additional 4,669,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AES by 5,703.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after buying an additional 2,385,094 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at $52,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

