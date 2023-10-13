Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Christine Deputy Sells 7,447 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Christine Deputy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44.
- On Monday, August 21st, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78.
Pinterest Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.76 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alight Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 412,339 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
