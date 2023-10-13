Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Christine Deputy Sells 7,447 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Deputy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68.

On Thursday, September 14th, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44.

On Monday, August 21st, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.76 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25.

Pinterest last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $698.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alight Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 412,339 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

