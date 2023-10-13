Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.16. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $9,162,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 22,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $5,989,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

