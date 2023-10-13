TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FTI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.76. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $2,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.