Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLE. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Allegion Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.