DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.