E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of E2open Parent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

ETWO stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

