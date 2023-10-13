National Bankshares Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

Enerplus stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,798,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,379,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.6% during the second quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 889,523 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after buying an additional 1,771,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $56,997,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

