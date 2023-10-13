Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Envestnet Price Performance

ENV stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. Envestnet has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 206.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 218.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 395,213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,846,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.4% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,113,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 196,208 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

