Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

