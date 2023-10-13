Mizuho Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $58.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.68.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

