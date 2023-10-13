Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of COUR opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,296,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,276,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

