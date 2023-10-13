Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nel ASA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nel ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Nel ASA Price Performance

About Nel ASA

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

