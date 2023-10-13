Barclays Lowers McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of McPhy Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

MPHYF stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. McPhy Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

