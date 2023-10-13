Barclays Lowers McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of McPhy Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
McPhy Energy Price Performance
McPhy Energy Company Profile
McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.
