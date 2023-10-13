Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($25.46) to GBX 2,130 ($26.07) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 3.1 %

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $58.67.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.