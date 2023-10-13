Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

