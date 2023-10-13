Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.02 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.02 billion and approximately $696,504.23 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $200.32 or 0.00746646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.43833302 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $716,846.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars.

