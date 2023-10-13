BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.56 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $348.70 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002428 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002774 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001878 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000037 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $10,800,587.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.