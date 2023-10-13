Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Given “Buy” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 80.7 %

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.49. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth about $86,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

