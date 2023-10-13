Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

