Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.84.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.