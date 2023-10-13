Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $96.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.48.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04. Etsy has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

