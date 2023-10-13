Barclays Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $224.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSLR. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $149.39 on Thursday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average is $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

