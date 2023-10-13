Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTEX opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

