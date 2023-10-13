Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

