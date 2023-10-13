Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

