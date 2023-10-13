Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2026 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $514.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $525.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.03 and a 200 day moving average of $483.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.