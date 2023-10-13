Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $149.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $171.38.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

