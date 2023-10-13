LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

