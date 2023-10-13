Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By Zacks Research

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

