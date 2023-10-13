Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 406.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

