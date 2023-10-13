Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 425 ($5.20) to GBX 379 ($4.64) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

